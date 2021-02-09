Sioux City Camera Club opening new exhibit at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local club will present museum-goers with their new exhibit starting next week.

The Sioux City Camera Club will open their photography exit on February 16 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center’s main gallery.



The club will present a range of images in the exhibit, including Michael Walsh’s “English Daisies” through March 28.

The Sioux City Camera Club, which was founded over a century ago, is committed to mutual education and learning in the science and art of photography. Members promote and encourage the advancement of its group through the knowledge and practice of photography.

“Our club members enjoy the opportunity to share their images, to enjoy fellowship with like-minded shutterbuggers, and to improve their photography skills,” said club president Tom Schoening.