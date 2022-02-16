SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Betty Strong Encounter Center hosts an exhibit every year featuring photos from the Sioux City Camera Club.

This year’s exhibit features what local photographers consider their best photos captured over the last year.

Sarah Olson, the assistant director at the Encounter Center said photographers are available to discuss their work while helping bring their exhibit to life.

“It’s really fun to hear the photographer’s story behind their images and then to be able to see those stories and the photos themselves,” Olson said.

The exhibit features nearly 30 photos and they will be on display until the end of March.