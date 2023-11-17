SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this week we reported on the passing of Sioux City businessman Paul Braunger. As the week comes to a close, we’ve learned that another prominent member of the business community has passed away.

Larry Book passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., next Tuesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

Book established L&L Builders Co. and L&L Book Properties, which he owned and operated with his brother Lonny.

Just this spring, he retired after being his own boss for almost 65 years. Book served many organizations and non-profit agencies including the local and national home builders association. KCAU 9 asked L&L Builders President Joel Jarman to reflect on Larry’s life.

“Larry was one of those people who was very involved with people. He’s a people person and wanted to help mentor people he wanted to grow people. He was in the forefront with Sertoma and doing community service type of thing and so again a lot of people fed off that and they’re better off for it,” Jarman said.