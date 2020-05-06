Sioux City businesses prepare to re-open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As some Siouxland area businesses begin to re-open, their counterparts in Sioux City remain limited or closed.

Businesses like Brightside Cafe in downtown Sioux City are waiting on the green light to fully re-open. Juan Munoz is the restaurant’s owner. He said they’re already making changes to the dine-in experience like limiting guest capacity by half.

“We’re getting rid of a couple tables just to kind of clear up the space not make it look so cluttered,” Munoz said.

He said they’re getting rid of their salad bar and closing off every other booth.

“We’ve ordered plastic-wrapped silverware so we’ll be using that. We’ll have individually wrapped ketchup and mayo and salt and pepper packets so its a one-time use,” Munoz added.

He said guests will be able to seat themselves like normal and there will even be extra sanitizing wipes at every tables. Munoz said he’s working to make everything feel like normal despite the adjustments.

At Vive Salon in downtown Sioux City things will also look a little different. Christina Monell is a stylist at the salon. She said clients will have to wait in their car until told to come inside and she will be wearing a mask at all times.

“We will not be having as many clients in here as we normally do. A lot of times, we’ll both be here and sometimes have two people in here at a time, and we will not be doing that. Both of us plan on wearing masks the whole time that we’re here,” Monell said.

She said things will be different for a while.

Chris McGowan, the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, said they’ve been working closely to financially support businesses preparing to re-open but said the new guidelines will pose challenges for everyone.

“Things are going to be different. We know that. We know that we’re going to have to be patient with businesses, and the businesses are going to have to be patient with consumers because there’s going to be a new normal for how we do business,” McGowan said.

He said when businesses do re-open, it’ll take time for everyone to adjust.