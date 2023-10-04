SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Businesses of the United Center in downtown Sioux City joined forces to bring awareness to the United Way of Siouxland’s mission and have some fun as well.

For the 10th year, businesses took part in their annual cornhole tournament to see which business could come out on top.

“We’ve been doing a group activity where everybody gets together, it’s a lot of camaraderie but it’s also raising awareness for the United Way,” said Kristie Vermulm McManamy with United Real Estates, “The programs that they do and it’s a fun way where we get to interact with each other and help support a great cause.”

Winners of the cornhole tournament not only got bragging rights but the opportunity to pie their CEO.