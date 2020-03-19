Sioux City businesses change how they do business over COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some businesses remain open in Sioux City are required to work closely with the public. These businesses are implementing new practices as concerns over COVID-19 is on the rise.

There are still no reported positive COVID-19 cases here in Woodbury County, but salon and dental professionals are taking the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. This means cutting back hours, staff members, and forcing some businesses to close their doors.

“To be honest with you, as a stylist, it is scary working on people because you don’t know what they’re coming in with and you don’t know where they’re coming from,” said Joshua Eden Hanson, the owner of Belle Salon & Spa.

The establishment is keeping its doors open for the time being but operating under strict guidelines.

“We have been cleared to only touch their heads, so we can’t do any spa services, so no massages, no facials, no body waxing, no eyebrows, no lash lifts, no nothing like that,” said Hanson.

As a business, they’re taking precautionary measures by limiting the number of employees and clients coming through their doors.

“We’re going through sanitizing everything we possibly can be, bleaching every surface every ten minutes. We have gone down to using paper napkins, paper towels, paper cups all of that stuff,” said Hanson.

However, other businesses that work in close proximity to their clients are having to close their doors.

“It’s definitely an uncertain time we have to go off what the Iowa Dental Board says and the CDC guidelines,” said Jordan Wineland a dentist at Wheelock & Associates Dentistry.

Dentist and orthodontist offices throughout Iowa are closing their doors for the next three weeks.

“Are we saddened that we are having to push patients out a way to get the care they are looking forward to? Yes, but at the end of the day we are always going to do what’s right for our patients,” said Ryan Baller, a dentist at Wheelock & Associates Dentistry.

Wheelock & Associates are having to cancel all upcoming appointments. The dentists will only be in the office for emergency situations.

“They would get a hold of us and then we would just let them know if that’s something that would be an emergency treatment. And the main thing you want to look out for is pain and swelling,” said Wineland.

KCAU 9 News spoke to some of the staff members in the Wheelock’s office. Many of the dental hygienists, dental assistants, and front office workers are considering applying for unemployment while the office is temporarily closed.