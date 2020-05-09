Sioux City businesses begin to re-open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that certain businesses are allowed to re-open ahead of schedule on Friday.

Medical spas, dental services and retail establishments are a few of the businesses able to re-open their doors. For Brandy Pettit at Body Enhancement Med Spa, Reynold’s announcement came as a shock.

“I was definitely surprised. I expected we might be delayed even beyond that, maybe beyond the 15th,” Pettit said.

She said they’re taking temperatures at the door, limiting guest capacity by half and said she’ll be wearing a mask at all times. Pettit began taking appointments Friday and said they are already booked through next week.

Tyson Inthisane works at Urban Casual. A clothing store in Gordon Plaza. He said they spent the entire night after the Governor’s announcement getting ready to re-open.

“The customers, we’re offering them to wear a mask. If they don’t have any, we’re offering them one. We have the X’s on the ground to keep people 6 feet apart,” Inthisane said.

He said they are limiting as much one on one interaction as possible and are currently not allowing people to try-on clothes.

“Wasn’t expecting that announcement at all until I got a phone call that evening saying, ‘hey we can open on Friday,'” Emily Covey owner of E & CO Boutique said.

“For the most part, we have under 10 people in the store at a time anyway,” Covey added.

She said people will have room to social distance but everything else will remain the same.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said Thursday he still has some concern over re-opening certain business but he said he won’t second guess the governor’s decision.

“Listen, I think it’s a concern for a lot of people in the community, and I would tell those citizens do what I’m probably going to do. You don’t have to go there right away. I’m not going to run out and go shopping tomorrow because the stores are opening. I’m just not going to do that,” the Mayor added.

Other businesses allowed to re-open include tanning salons, campgrounds and drive-in movie theaters.