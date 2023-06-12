SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A business addressed some hurdles since coming to Sioux City at the Sioux City Council meeting Monday night.

Pedal Party Pub is a party entertainment service with a bike. The bike has a driver and up to 14 people can pedal with having a good time.

The company says the city told them that since their means of transportation was a bike that no alcohol is allowed on them. City council told the party pedal pub they need $1.5 million dollars in insurance. The co-owner said they’re dealing with the city ordinances at the same time as Iowa law. There are similar party bikes in the Quad Cities and Des Moines.

“I think the laws have been set in place for quite some time. But this party bike is fairly new, so the laws don’t quite know how to interpret what this bike is or this vehicle. It’s just figuring out what the law actually states and how you can interpret it. So, that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” said Kevin Lake, co-owner of Pedal Party Pub.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore says there’s a lot to sort out when it comes to city and state regulations, the Iowa DOT’s definition of a vehicle and alcohol.

“Yeah, there needs to be a more customer-friendly, customer-user-type attitude. And I know they are frustrated and I think we can work through that process. They had an attorney they’ve hired and I think they can work with the city attorney and tried to get those issues worked out. Maybe not to their satisfaction but I think they will understand then, this is what needs to be changed or this is what you need to do to make this work with what we have,” Moore said.

Council members also approved the Third and final reading of an ordinance expanding the residential mileage requirements for city employees. The ordinance passed on a vote of 3 to 2. It would allow city workers to live as far as 30 miles outside of city limits.