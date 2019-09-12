Sioux City business shows appreciation for truckers

The nation honored the workers of one the most demanding and essential jobs in our country.

It’s National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week, and in Siouxland, many made sure to honor these hard-working men and women. Great West Casualty honored professional truck drivers by serving up lunch at the loves travel center on Singing Hill Boulevard.

“We got to different stores and everythings available for us and really its the men and women of the trucking industry that delivers all of this for us,” said John Joines, the vice president of Great West Casualty. “They’re really the kind of unsung heroes out there, so we just want to be able to thank them for what they do every day in all kinds of weather to deliver the goods.”

They also provided truck drivers with gifts and free blood pressure check-ups. They’ve been honoring truck drivers in the area since 1997.