How criminal activity is changing during COVID-19 pandemic

After a Sioux City restaurant was burglarised, police say they see are seeing an increase of restaurant and bar burglaries while other crimes have dipped.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local Siouxland businesses are already struggling to make ends meet after many of them have had to cut back hours and employees due to COVID-19 precautions, but one local restaurant is now cleaning up an even bigger mess after a break-in early Monday morning.

It was around 12:30 a.m. when a Sioux City police officer discovered a door at M’s on 4th had been broken out and the restaurant was burglarized.

“Main thing is no one was hurt, and I think that’s first and foremost the silver lining,” said Vernon Meyer, the owner of M’s on Fourth

Meyer’s business isn’t the only one to be hit up since the COVID-19 crisis started. In just the past couple of weeks, Sioux City Police told KCAU 9 News that restaurant and bar burglaries have spiked

as the pandemic continues.

The increase appears to be the exception and not the rule though. Because of guidelines put into place to help prevent the spread of the virus, Sioux City Police are seeing less criminal activity overall.

“With more people staying home and not going out to bars and restaurants, we are seeing a lot fewer impaired drivers out on the roads. With more people at home, we expect home burglaries to decrease. And again keep an eye out for your neighbors. If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity to us,” said sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department

McClure says police have made an arrest in connection with the M’s break in.

“The biggest thing we can talk to business owners about is during this time, when you may not be in your business as much as usual to review your security procedures, make sure doors are operating properly and all your locks work right and that things are in good working order to reduce your chances of being burglarized,” said McClure.

“Never think this can’t happen to you. I think that’s the biggest thing. Just evaluate what’s important and take the proper steps,” said McClure.

Following the burglary, Meyer is taking some time away from the business. He says he’s determined to get M’s on 4th back up and running sooner than later.

“I’m committed to continue serving Siouxland and continue putting out a fantastic product so we will be back,” said Meyer.

McClure said that if a business owner wants to have a Sioux City Crime Prevention Office come out to review your security at their business to see if there is a need for improvements, the department encourages you to reach out to schedule an appointment.