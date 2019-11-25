Sioux City business hosts food drive competition to help local non-profit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City business has used their competitive spirit to help out a local non-profit and showing off their hometown pride as well.

Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales hosting a food drive competition between its offices in Sioux City, Sioux Falls, and Omaha locations.

They announced on Monday that the Sioux City branch won by donating over 1,500 items to the Food Bank of Siouxland since the drive began at the start of November.

“We said it was a competition, that was a big part of it. But at the same time, we had to constantly remind ourselves that it’s not about the competition, it’s about helping people, and it’s about helping the communities that we’re involved in,” said Skyler Gorsett, Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales.

The three locations donated a total of more than 3, 500 items to local Food Banks during the food drive competition.