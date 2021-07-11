Sioux City business holds fundraiser for STARS

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local business My Jeweler held a fundraiser on Saturday for Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School (STARS).

STARS is a non-profit that aims to provide animal-oriented therapy for people with disabilities. There was a raffle along with a barbeque.

“The community’s been great, I mean, we’ve got gift boxes there with up to 500 bucks worth of stuff that were donated just last minute for the event, Dave Lewis came out here and played in the rain. It’s just been really nice; we love giving back,” said Joe Rarrat.

Proceeds from the raffle go to the program’s riders; STARS said their goal is to assist riders by providing at least 75% of riding fees.