SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The end of summer is right around the corner and pools are getting ready close for the season. Pet owners, you know what that means. “Paddle” on over to the Riverside Family Aquatic Center with your furry friend!

The annual tradition of giving dogs the chance to enjoy the fun of the pools will return for small breeds on August 14, and August 15 for large breeds.

The Pooch Paddle will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. on both days.

Before you grab those floaties, you’ll want to ensure that your dogs have their tags, and dogs outside of city limits are required to have proof of vaccination.