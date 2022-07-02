SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Road crews will be in the Sioux City north side replacing a bridge starting next week.

According to a release, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced early this week the start of the West Kings Highway Bridge Replacement Project on or about July 5.

The project will replace the existing timber bridge on West Kings Highway over Hanford Creek with a 12’ x 8’ precast reinforced concrete box culvert.

In addition to the bridge replacement, the project will also include reconstruction and widening of the existing pavement from 20’ to 26’, extension of a sidewalk on the south side, and replacement of water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer utilities.

The release indicated that construction is scheduled to be completed in four stages to maintain traffic at all times and is anticipated to be completed by late September 2022.