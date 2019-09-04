SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)—Sioux City Brick and Tile Co. was purchased by Brickworks Limited for 32 million dollars.
Sioux city brick employs more than 150 people at plants in sergeant bluff and Adel, as well as its two headquarters in Sioux City and Des Moines. The company was founded 106 years ago.
Brickworks is the largest brick manufacturer in Australia.
Sioux City brick manufacturer sold for $32 mil
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)—Sioux City Brick and Tile Co. was purchased by Brickworks Limited for 32 million dollars.