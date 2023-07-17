SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– With RAGBRAI less than a week away, downtown businesses are getting ready for an influx of customers.

In early January it was announced that RAGBRAI will start in Sioux City for the first time since 2015, sending local businesses to the drawing boards.

“Immediately after the announcement we were you know starting to get pen to paper and coming up with ideas for how we’re gonna throw a big party and just kinda make a great big splash for all the bike riders coming into Sioux City,” said Dave Winslow, owner of Jackson Street Brewing.

Jackson Street Brewing is one of many businesses downtown preparing for the big day. To ready themselves for the influx of patrons, Dave Winslow, the owner of Jackson Street Brewing says they did some research.

“My wife listened on some meetings with the RAGBRAI committees and people who have been through RAGBRAI, we could have just a couple hundred people or it could be over a thousand that come through the doors,” said Winslow.

Winslow’s plan is to take the party outside of the brewery to attract more customers. However, to do so the brewery had to begin preparations months in advance.

“If you wanna go outside you have to apply for an extra license; so you have to draw a sketch, you have to submit it to the city, the state, and just you know it’s a process that if you’re not on top of it the time will tick away and you run out of time to apply for that,” said Winslow.

Businesses aren’t facing the full brunt of planning by themselves as Downtown Partners is lending a hand.

“Our job is to let business know to promote outside. it’s how to kinda organize yourself and your business for the riders and people coming in. It’s like a really big tourist attraction on that day, you wanna make sure outside people know you’re there, be prepared inside but really they’re gonna be looking for things to do outside and see what’s going on with downtown,” said Ragen Cote, with Downtown Partners.

Downtown Partners also told KCAU 9 about other ways that they are helping the community.

“We’re gonna move’em around downtown with the trolley and things like that. So if you know you’re gonna be on the trolley route, we’re asking everyone to please park in the ramps, the trolley will get you down to the expo, it’ll get you to all the events downtown. So parking should not be an issue,” said Cote.