SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local Sioux City Boy Scouts are getting ready to venture into your neighborhood. Over at the Food Bank of Siouxland, they held a First Bag ceremony to promote their Scouting for Good Collection on Saturday.

They have already spent time passing out flyers to homes askings them to put out non-perishable food items for the scouts to collect and bring to the food bank.

KCAU 9 spoke to the food bank about why this food drive is so important.

“Them each doing little individual acts,” said Jacob Wanderscheid, “They can do a lot so again their little troops and packs. A group of 10 kids can bring pounds together, can by can, add that up to the 5,000 pounds [of food] that we saw last year.”

Anyone wishing to leave some food out for the scouts can call the food bank at 712-255-9741 to be added to the route.