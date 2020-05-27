Sioux City bowling alley waiting to reopen, planning precautions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting June 1, casinos, racetracks and amusement venues like arcades and bowling alleys will be allowed to open their doors to customers once again, provided they take measures to ensure social distancing and limits their capacity to 50% their maximum occupancy.

A Sioux City bowling alley has decided to wait to open their doors until COVID-19 numbers begin to decrease in the tri-state area.

“We’re going to take another 30 days, and re-evaluate at the end of June and open sometime in middle July as we watch what happens locally in Woodbury County and Dakota County. I want to see things really flatten out,” said Brian Atchison with Plaza Bowl.

Once Atchison is ready to open his doors just in time for bowling season, there will be some new added sanitation measures to protect customers and workers.

“We would skip a lane and have 50% compacity there, also with the wet wipes, wiping down all the bowling balls and all the areas that are commonly touched. Just disinfecting on a daily and hourly basis,” said Atchison.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is also easing restrictions on bars and restaurants. Live performers will be allowed in those businesses and parties of up to 10 people can sit together, bar will open their doors on Thursday the first time since March.