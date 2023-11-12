SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– In January 2020, the Missouri River Boat Club closed its doors due to safety reasons. Almost three years later the club is alive once again.

Due to erosion of the Big Sioux Riverbank, the boat club raised money for a brand new bar, dubbed the “Bent Prop”. The project cost between $400,000 to $500,000 to complete.

Dennis Butler, the fleet captain of the Missouri River Boat Club said it was worth the wait to get the new clubhouse.

“All in all this is something I looked forward to for many years, because we knew we had to get out of this flood zone down there come up here where we could actually stay out out of floods. If it floods up here Sioux City’s underwater, South Sioux cause we’re up way above where we had to be,” said Butler.

To pay for the new building club members are continuing to hold frequent steak fundraisers, where folks can buy four steaks for the price of $30.