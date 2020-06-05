Sioux City Bishop: Certain churches to open for private prayer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Walker Nickless has authorized the opening of certain churches for private prayer in the Diocese of Sioux City starting mid June.

This is the first opening of church buildings since the bishop declared the suspension of public Masses and parish gatherings on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective June 15 at 6 a.m., pastors may open the main church in their parish grouping for private prayer for a period not to exceed two hours twice a week.

The opening is optional and at the discretion of the pastors of the diocese. Pastors may also reduce the time for these events to any length less than two hours.

Courtesy, Diocese of Sioux City

The following restrictions will be put in place:

At no time during this prayer time may more than 10 people be present in the church. Pastors are to ensure the open church prayer periods are monitored.

All social distancing rules should be pursued, and masks are required for those utilizing the churches for private prayer.

Priests and deacons should avoid participating in these open periods of prayer to allow for up to 10 parishioners.

Pastors should ensure that the proper sanitation of the pews and church fixtures occurs during and after the periods of prayer according to public health and CDC regulations.

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament is prohibited during these time periods.

Church openings for private prayer are not to be conducted two days in a row. Instead, one or more days of closure should be scheduled in between each open prayer event.

All pastors should be poised to close their churches for private prayer if directed by the bishop due to surges in positive cases returning to our diocese.

The bishop advises pastors in areas with a high infection rate of COVID-19 to consider not opening. Additionally, pastors in communities with a recent spike in positive cases should consider refraining from opening, or suspending private prayer times if they are underway.

