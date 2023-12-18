SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ralph Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, released a statement Monday on Pope Francis’ authorization of blessings for same-sex couples.
“The document released today affirms that, while allowing a priest or deacon to ask God to bless couples that need God’s grace, mercy and love, blessings are different than sacraments or other rituals of the church,” the statement said.
Bishop Nickless continued by saying that “it is clear that the document released today by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith does not change the church’s position on same-sex relationships. The document reaffirms that a marriage is between a man and a woman, open to procreation.”
The pope’s decision is seen as a radical shift in policy that aims at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.
Bishop Nickless’ full statement can be read below.
In the Vatican document released today, “Supplicating Trust” or Fiducia Supplicans, the Holy Father is not changing church teachings to allow so-called “same sex” marriage. The church has always taught that marriage is a union between one man and one woman who are open to having children. Obviously, this definition of marriage cannot apply to same sex couples.
The document released today affirms that, while allowing a priest or deacon to ask God to bless couples that need God’s grace, mercy and love, blessings are different than sacraments or other rituals of the church. The recent teaching makes it clear that a Catholic priest can bless same sex or other unmarried couples as long as it is not a formal liturgical blessing and does not give the impression that the Catholic church is blessing the union as if it were a marriage.
It is clear that the document released today by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith does not change the church’s position on same-sex relationships. The document reaffirms that a marriage is between a man and a woman, open to procreation.
The statement from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops puts it this way: “The declaration issued today by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) articulated a distinction between liturgical (sacramental) blessings, and pastoral blessings, which may be given to persons who desire God’s loving grace in their lives. The Church’s teaching on marriage has not changed, and this declaration affirms that, while also making an effort to accompany people through the imparting of pastoral blessings because each of us needs God’s healing love and mercy in our lives.”Bishop Walker Nickless