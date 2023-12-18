SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ralph Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, released a statement Monday on Pope Francis’ authorization of blessings for same-sex couples.

“The document released today affirms that, while allowing a priest or deacon to ask God to bless couples that need God’s grace, mercy and love, blessings are different than sacraments or other rituals of the church,” the statement said.

Bishop Nickless continued by saying that “it is clear that the document released today by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith does not change the church’s position on same-sex relationships. The document reaffirms that a marriage is between a man and a woman, open to procreation.”

The pope’s decision is seen as a radical shift in policy that aims at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

Bishop Nickless’ full statement can be read below.