SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Ralph Walker Nickless of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City has issued a statement after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

Nickless said that he and the diocese fear that Ukrainians will “experience death and destruction of their homes in the days to come.” As such, he is asking for people to pray for the people of Ukraine and for an end to the war.

The Diocese is asking for people of the community to take a minute at 3 p.m. Thursday for a moment of silence and prayer. They are also asking all churches and houses of worship to ring bells at the same time.

Below is Nickless’ full statement.