SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Ralph Walker Nickless of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City has issued a statement after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday.
Nickless said that he and the diocese fear that Ukrainians will “experience death and destruction of their homes in the days to come.” As such, he is asking for people to pray for the people of Ukraine and for an end to the war.
The Diocese is asking for people of the community to take a minute at 3 p.m. Thursday for a moment of silence and prayer. They are also asking all churches and houses of worship to ring bells at the same time.
Below is Nickless’ full statement.
As airstrikes and missiles are targeting areas of Ukraine, our brothers and sisters in that country are suffering from this aggression. We fear the people of Ukraine will continue to experience death and destruction of their homes in the days to come.
We ask our Blessed Mother, Mary, Queen of Peace to pray for us for an end to war.
I ask the faithful of the Diocese of Sioux City and all people of good will to pray for the people of Ukraine in this difficult time.
I ask that at 3 p.m. today, the hour of mercy, that we all step back from the busyness of our day for a minute of silence and prayer. I also ask that all churches and houses of worship ring bells at 3 p. m. to call all to prayer.
At that time, let us pray:
For peace
For Russia to cease their aggression and to withdraw to their own borders
For President Biden and all world leaders to collectively work for world peace
For our military men and women who serve at home and abroad and for their families.Bishop R. Walker Nickless, Diocese of Sioux City