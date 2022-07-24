SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Maps for the Sioux City Metropolitan bike trail system have been updated for the first time in five years.

According to a press release from the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), maps of the Sioux City Metropolitan bike trail system were last updated in 2017.

The new maps include all current trails, on-street bike routes, and known future trail projects, according to the release. In addition, the online version of the trail map will continuously be updated with any additional future trail developments.

The release stated that the maps will be distributed throughout the Siouxland Metro communities of Sioux City, North Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff. Maps will also be available in city halls, museums, parks, and libraries. The release added that some businesses including hotels and sporting goods stores will also have the updated maps available.

The online map can be accessed through SIMPCO’s website, as well as corresponding QR codes that can be found on paper maps and at several trailhead signs throughout the bike network.

The update to the map was credited to an award from the Missouri River Historical Development organization’s micro-grant program.

Questions and requests for printed maps should be directed to the SIMPCO office at 712-279-6286 or emailed to erinb@simpco.org.