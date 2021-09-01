Sioux City BGHFS reveal brand new family services building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services cut the ribbon on Wednesday, revealing their new family services building on Indian Hills Drive.

The facility is just the beginning of a three phase project to turn the former shopping center area into its new campus. Renovation of some of the other spaces have already begun.

“The parking, they’re still with their therapists, we’ve improved the services inside and they fell its more quite, more peaceful, a better place to conduct this type of business,” CEO Art Silva said.

Silva added the improvements are helping them serve the community.

“This is nothing but a new shell, a new home that we’ll put our services in. but it shows a commitment, a community commitment getting behind us with the fundraising and providing us with the drive to keep these services going,” said Silva.

The agency looks to be full located to the new campus in 2023.