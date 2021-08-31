Sioux City BGHFS continues expansion with new campus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Wednesday, Sioux City’s Boys and Girls Home and Family Services will celebrate the completion of phase one of the Ginny Peterson Behavioral Health Campus.

CEO Art Silva explained the growing behavioral health expansion.

“It’s a 34,000 square foot family services center, located in the former VA facility on Indian Hills Drive. The $1.2 million dollar project represents the first of 3 phases of redevelopment at the former shopping area,” said Silva, “We did this before COVID. It took COVID to bring out mental health wellness.”

Silva said the need for mental health assistance continues to grow.

“We knew adolescents were having problems and there’s an increase there. But surprisingly, we found an increase in adults between 50 and 60,” Silva said.

The agency’s staff of counselors is now based at the new facility, also home to additional spaces like yoga area.

COVID delayed to move the agency’s education services division to the campus. Limited construction to the facility remains, but Silva said a campaign to move the agency’s residential facility to the campus will begin this year.

Our goal is to get them here as soon as possible,” Silva said, “Our goal from day one is to make this a behavioral health campus so we’d like to find down the road businesses that can support each other, and that is the community.”

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting for the first phase comes a milestone but Silva said the work continues.

“Let’s get it on. Let’s go. These kids are worth it,” Silva said.