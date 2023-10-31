SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City-based Security National Bank is expanding its Siouxland footprint by acquiring Northwestern Bank’s branches in Orange City and Sheldon.

According to a bank press release, the merger will not change the day-to-day operations or affect staffing in Orange City or Sheldon.

Over the next few weeks, the branch locations in Orange City and Sheldon will be updated to reflect the new Security National Bank logo and look over the next few weeks.

TSNB has $1.8 billion in total assets according to the bank’s website.