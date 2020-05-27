Sioux City bars prepare to reopen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bars across Iowa and here in Sioux City will be able to serve patrons again starting Thursday.

Now, bar owners are working to find creative ways to open for business while adhering to the new guidelines set by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, like limiting capacity and increased sanitizing protocols.

“It’s quite a change…We’ll still be six feet apart. Each group will be six feet apart from everybody else and masks and gloves still for all the staff,” Jesse Miller, owner of Table 32, said.

He said bar stools will be brought out accordingly, depending on the size of the groups sitting at the bar.

“They’ll be a lot more empty space at the bar with providing the six feet of space between groups,” Miller added.

He said each chair will be sanitized after every guests. The same protocols go for Bob Roe’s Point After Pizza and Lounge. Terri Rexius, the vice president secretary, said the bar area is where people typically gather in big groups, usually shoulder to shoulder.

“People will no longer be able to congregate there, so we will be taking numbers and calling them from their cars when there’s seating available,” Rexius said.

She said staff like the seaters will be trained to manage the bar area to limit large gatherings.

As many bars plan to reopen Thursday, Rebo’s in downtown Sioux City will not follow suit.

“It’s still just a new ball game were just trying to figure it all out,” Candice Mcdowell, the general manager, said.

She said, for now, the bar top will be for to-go orders only as they focus on reopening their dining room first.

“Trying to maintain that social distancing aspect. It’s just a little harder to manage at the bar top,” Mcdowell said.

Bars that do choose to re-open on Thursday are still required to follow guidelines by limiting capacity by half and maintaining social distancing between groups.