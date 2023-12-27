SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – New Year’s Eve is Sunday, and while we get prepared to have a good time with friends and family, Sioux City bars are preparing for one of the busiest drinking nights of the year.

“It’s always fun to celebrate the new year, see those familiar faces and customers,” said David Winslow, head brewer and president of Jackson Street Brewing.

New Year’s Eve is known for its late nights and fun parties, but some Sioux City breweries are preparing for an early night this year.

“It’s a social day,” Winslow said. “I think we’ll see a lot of people bringing in their own food and celebrating early. Some of us don’t make it to midnight anymore.”

Jackson Street Brewing is preparing to ring in the new year by keeping their normal Sunday hours, closing the bar at 6 p.m. Despite the regular closing time, Winslow still expects an increase in customers.

“We might get 20, 30 percent more people than a normal Sunday,” he said. “It would be unlikely for it to be double the number of people, but people do have the time off, so I expect there might just be a few spare seats in the house.”

One street away, Marto Brewing Co. is preparing their featured “surf ‘n’ turf” meal for an early New Year’s Eve.

“New Year’s Eve is pretty busy for the lunch crowd and the evening crowd,” owner Erik Martin said. “But we close at 9 p.m. this year on New Year’s Eve, so we don’t plan to be very busy, so that’s why we’re closing early this year.”

These establishments may be closing early, but there are plenty of places in Sioux City to have a fun night. If you do plan on going out to celebrate, make sure to have a plan to get home safely.

“See if there’s any free transportation as well before you go out,” Sioux City police Sergeant Tom Gill said. “There might be some public transportation that’s offered for free. Some of the bars do special things New Year’s Eve, but always make sure, again, that you plan ahead.”

If you see an intoxicated person behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve, report it to the police to make sure everyone gets home safely.