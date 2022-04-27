SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local football team is helping Siouxland children.

Players from the Sioux City Bandits presented a check to the Children’s Miracle Network today.

The $7,500 donation will go toward medical equipment needed to help kids who are battling life-threatening conditions.

Stacey Selk is the director of the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network. She said support from local organizations like the Bandits helps kids stay safe in Siouxland

“If kids come in, we help them be safe within the community by providing them safe sleep kits,” Selk said. “We also set up life jacket stations at area lakes to help keep kids safe while they’re out on the water and provide bike helmets as well throughout the community.”

This donation is part of the Bandits Care Initiative. Selk said all of the money will be used locally.