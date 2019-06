SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City band Ghostcat is set to release their first music video Sunday, June 2.

Ghostcat has been around for about five years. They are an alternative rock band with two albums released and another one on the way.

Band members, Alex Erwin and Josh Lee, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us how much their first music video means to them.

The video will be released on Ghostcat’s Facebook page, you can find it here.