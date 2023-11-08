SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man released on his own recognizance after being acquitted of murder was back in jail Wednesday morning.

Nathaniel Parker III, 31, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, according to court documents. Parker had originally been charged in February with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of William Harlan, 48. He had also been charged with possession of a controlled substance and pleaded guilty in October to that count.

According to the court documents, authorities were called to an apartment for a report of a stabbing on Feb. 25. Officers found Harlan unconscious with multiple wounds inside the apartment doorway with three other men. Harlan was taken to a hospital where he died due to his injuries. Parker was arrested not long after. He then pleaded not guilty in March.

As a result of the jury verdict, Parker was released Tuesday afternoon on his own recognizance with a sentencing and other court motions set for November 21.

Around 12 hours later, Parker was arrested on the charge of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Court documents state that police were called Wednesday around 4:38 a.m. to the 500 block of 9th Street for the report of a partially naked man climbing a fire escape and trying to get into a building.

Officers arrived at the scene and smelled alcohol on Parker and also noticed bloodshot, watery eyes. A preliminary breath test was done and Parker allegedly blew a .206 BAC.

Parker has pleaded guilty to public intoxication. As part of the guilty plea, documents state Parker will be sentenced to one day in the Woodbury County Jail and the sentence will be suspended. Parker will also be required to pay for court costs.