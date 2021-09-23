Sioux City aviation museum undergoing peer review assessment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What’s working and what needs to happen to make Sioux City’s MidAmerica Museum of Aviation and Transporation continue to take off? Those question are being this week during a peer review by the American Association of Museums.

Jim Bert, a retired executive director of the Liberal Kansas Air Museum is touring the local museum’s grounds displays. He also spent the day interviewing board members and city leaders.

The museum board will eventually receive a list of ways to improve operations and participation at the museum.

“It kind of brings an opportunity for outside eyes to come in and look at your operation. Think of it as a friendly inspection. It’s pretty much a cabinet of curiously museum at this point,” said Jim Bert from the Museum Assessment Program.

Like many museum, the MidAmerica Museum of Aviation and Transportation closed during the peak of COVID infections. It’s now open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Bert said despite roadblocks, museums need to strive to fulfill their mission serving the public.

“So how do we do that? We find ways to reach out to our audience and what does the community need. How can we bring additional tourism dollars to the community “

Results of the Museum Asessment Program should be presented to the board by the end of the year.

The museum is hosting a hanger dance with dinner and live music on October 9. Funds raised during the event will help the museum. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. More information can be found here.