Sioux City authorities: Woman made false claim about being stabbed by intruder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities said a victim made a false report about being stabbed by an intruder on Monday night.
Around 8:16 p.m. on Monday, Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at 4230 Hickory Lane.
Officials said a woman reported a man dressed in black stabbing her after entering the apartment. She was treated at MercyOne for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, detectives interviewed the woman and claimed the woman admitted to stabbing herself and falsified a report to the police about an intruder.
Referrals to mental healthcare providers were supplied to the woman, and she was released with a family member.
