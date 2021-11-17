Sioux City authorities respond to westside rollover

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Near Goodwill on West 4th Street, the road is blocked with emergency crews due to an afternoon rollover.

Sioux City officials responded just before 3 p.m. to what they thought was a one-vehicle crash but later was confirmed to be a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary information reported by the authorities stated a white vehicle was leaving the Goodwill parking lot when it struck a green SUV heading east on West 4th Street. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 3:45 p.m., the road was still blocked off for a scene clean-up.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.