SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to legislation signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, seniors in the state are getting a break on their property taxes.

The benefits are part of an addition to the Homestead Tax Credit lowering the taxable value of homes.

Iowans could have an additional $3,250 knocked off their property taxes. To get the benefit the person must live in the home, be eligible for the original Homestead Tax Credit and be over the age of 65.

The tax credit also requires a visit to a county or city assessor’s office.

“This is actually a credit that goes, an exemption, that goes through the assessor’s office so you need to make sure you come to our office to get that paperwork or it’s online. We do have the right to verify the information, which would be just to ask for an ID verify that, we haven’t really needed to do that but we cannot require you to turn in that documentation,” said Tyler Erickson, Sioux City Assessor.

So far this tax credit is slated for only 2023 with an increase in 2024 but it is expected to continue into the future.