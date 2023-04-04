SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents of Sioux City may have received assessment notices from the assessor’s office in March. Some residents have been left with questions, and the city’s assessor’s office hopes to answer these in an upcoming public meeting.

According to a release from the Assessor’s Office, the public meeting will be hosted by Sioux City Assessor Tyler Erickson on Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Sioux City Public Museum and go over topics such as defining market value, the differences between assessed value and taxable value, as well as how the state rollback works.

The release said that the assessment notices that were sent out reflect fair market value of property as of January 1. The increases are due to 2022 being a sellers’ market due to low inventory and high demand that caused higher prices, the release added.

More information about property investments can be found on their website.