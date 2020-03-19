Sioux City asks residents to only flush toilet paper

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is asking residents to consider what they are flushing in the toilet.

They said that the only two things that should be flushed in the toilet is human waste and toilet paper. Anything else flushed down could clog your home’s plumbing system or the city sewer system, causing problems further down the line.

While some items say they are fine to flush, like flushable wipes, the city said that the city’s sewer systems aren’t meant to handle the items. They said that flushable wipes don’t break down the same way toilet paper does and will catch items and later cause blockages in the system. They add that cat litter acts similarly.

Below is a list of items that the city says should never be flushed.

Baby wipes (all kinds, including the “flushable” toddler or adult wipes), paper towels, napkins, or any other “paper” product that isn’t toilet paper

Cotton balls, cotton swabs, cigarette butts, fabric softener/dryer sheets, or similar fibrous materials

Hair (ladies and gents with long hair, please use a trashcan when you clean out your brushes!)

Cat litter, even the “flushable” kind

Condoms – they basically inflate like balloons and can be a destructive obstruction (don’t flush balloons either!)

Band-aids and dental floss – these both tangle up with small clogs to turn them into big clogs

Prescription medications and cosmetics – while anything that goes in or on your body might seem safe, these items can be potentially toxic to wildlife and/or leach into our drinking water. Many pharmacies will “take back” leftover medications – check a local pharmacy, hospital or the public health authority for similar disposal programs. The Sioux City Police Department has a drop-off box for prescription drugs available during lobby hours. Please make sure the medicines are in their original containers or properly bagged.

Tampons, maxi pads, and other feminine hygiene products

Razors, blades, syringes, needles, etc. – these can cause serious injury to municipal sewage/wastewater workers and to wildlife. Contact your local pharmacy or public health authority for safe ways to dispose of this type of item.

Gum – obviously something that is a sticky ball will get hung up somewhere

The city said that the risk of a clog damaging one’s home or the municipal sewage system is reduced by simply flushing appropriate things. They add that they may not be liable for any damage caused by a backflow into homes businesses when users flush inappropriate items.