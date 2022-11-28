SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City’s Engineering Division is asking residents who have new sidewalks and driveways to use sand instead of de-icer as impending snowfall has been predicted. The city is also reminding citizens of parking policies during snow emergencies.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, the Iowa Concrete Paving Association (ICPA) shows that de-icer chemicals have harmful effects on new concrete. Using sand during the first winter after the pavement has been installed, increases the life of new concrete.

The release specified that sidewalks and driveways that were installed with a city project, including Stone Park Boulevard, South Rustin Street, and others, are also subject to the recommendations from the ICPA.

When Sioux City declares a snow emergency, parking on an emergency snow route is prohibited. Snow routes are marked by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Parking on snow routes may resume when one of two things happens; when the snow emergency is called off, or when the snow has been removed from the street and snow has been removed from the parking stalls.

The release also advised that on odd number days of the month, vehicle owners should park on the odd side of the street (streets in which the house number is odd), and vice versa, for a 24-hour period starting at 7 a.m.

Parking is not permitted in streets that are marked as no parking, regardless of snow emergencies, and vehicles found in violation of snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.

During a snow emergency, residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking whenever possible, according to the release.

Residents can refer to the city’s website for information about parking, snow removal, ticketing, and towing. Questions regarding parking restrictions can be directed to the Sioux City Police Department.