Sioux City asking for community support of Chris Larsen Park project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City is asking the community to help support phase two of the Chris Larsen Riverfront Project.

According to the city, the Riverfront Fundraising Committee relaunched the fundraising campaign to support the construction of phase two, with $50,000 still needed to help complete the project.

Phase two of the project was approved by the city council on May 24. Phase two was designed to include:

Side preparation and demolition of existing appurtenances and partial structure removal,

Site grading and filling, trails,

Construction of three river outlooks,

Construction of two covered pavilions

A fountain area,

General utility and electrical work,

New lightning and site restoration and development.

The project was bid to include a base bid and four bid alternates:

Alternate #1 – Virginia Overlook

Alternate #2 – Floyd Overlook

Alternate #3 – Virginia Shelter

Alternate #4 – Floyd Shelter

Due to the available funding, the base bid and Floyd Shelter were the only bids approved by the city council. Floyd Shelter was selected due to the location and the specified requirements of grant funding awarded towards that improvement.

To make a donation, you can visit the project website, where a donation button is located on the top right corner. All donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall at the park. Phase one and two is anticipated for the fall of 2022.