SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new exhibit is opening up at the Sioux City Arts Center this weekend, inspired by the 25th anniversary of opening their building.

The “Towers of Tomorrow” features 20 scale-model sculptures of the most unique architectural designs in the world, all made completely of LEGO bricks.

One feature is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s largest skyscraper. Director Todd Behrens said it has an interesting connection to the Art Center.

“Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill designed that building and in 1997, this building opened thanks to their great design, so it’s just wonderful that we get to share that intersection of these great buildings and our great building,” said Behrens.

Behrens said showing this display was made possible through their blockbuster four partners and will be shown at a very affordable cost.

“This exhibition has literally been touring the world, it originated in Sydney, Australia. And in virtually every place it’s been on display, there’s been an added fee to see this but we’re able to make it available for free for the Sioux City community,” said Behrens.

Activity centers filled with thousands of LEGOs will also be part of the display so visitors can create their own towers.

The exhibition opens Saturday.