SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s downtown art scene now includes two new features.

One is a sculpture titled “Boulders.” The piece was once a part of the private collection of Ritch and Kathy LeGrand of Sioux City and among 40 piece offered in 2016 by the family to the Art Center’s permanent collection.

Inside the Art Center, a large scale collage painting by Lincoln, Nebraska artisit, Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez, will remain on view through March 5, 2023.

“To know this work is to know Nancy, so much of who she is, her background, her history, of course, her interests and her passions are wrapped up in her works that you see on display here,” said Christopher Atkins, curator at the Sioux City Art Center.

The exhibit titled “Turn of the Sea” comes from a Portuguese navigational term dating back to the 15th century.

Events surrounding Fall Fest 2022 are also out.

No fewer than 19 venues are offering activities October 8 and October 9.