SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center has unveiled a new exhibit titled “Judy Onofrio: Deep Dive”.

The Art Center will be hosting a free reception for the exhibition on Thursday that will be attended by the artist, Judy Onofrio.

The exhibit consists of sculptures that were crafted by Onofrio. Onofrio’s sculptures are made by an additive process where many different kinds of materials become a part of her sculptures. This can range from marbles, pieces of mirror, glass beads, bones, bottle tops, and sometimes teeth.

Thursday’s reception will start at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 11, 2024 and will be moved to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona in June 2024.

“Deep Dive” was curated by Sioux City Art Center Curator Christoper Atkins.