SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center is adding two free programs to its Blockbuster exhibition, Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks.

According to a release from the Sioux City Art Center, the final three workshops for children in the Gilchrist Learning Center will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. Advanced registration is required, and the release stated that there is limited space available. The class is intended for children between the ages of seven and 12. Any children under seven must have a parent or guardian helping them.

During the workshop, the release stated the kids will learn how to use LEGO bricks to create prints. Examples of skyscrapers represented in the Towers of Tomorrow exhibition will be used in a later presentation from Dr. Beena Ajmera who is an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Iowa State University.

The release indicated that during Dr. Ajmera’s presentation, “You Dream It, We Build It,” Dr. Ajmera will discuss how engineers turn architectural dreams into reality. Sponsored by the H. H. Everist, Jr. Program Endowment Fund, the interactive presentation by Dr. Ajmera is open to students of all ages.

The Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks is sponsored by the Gilchrist Foundation and the Blockbuster Partners of the Sioux City Art Center. The release stated that it is a traveling exhibition from Sydney Living Museums and toured internationally by Flying Fish.

To register for the Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks, call the Art Center at 712-279-6272 or email siouxcityartcenter@sioux-city.org.