SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center will continue celebrations of its 25th-anniversary throughout the month.

During a formal dinner event on Tuesday, the Art Center’s time capsule was opened for the first time.

An open house will happen this Saturday where kids can work on self-portraits to add to the capsule.

Art Center teachers will help visitors with their art projects and the event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Art Center’s director said he’s confident a lot of people will be able to contribute to the time capsule.

“We realized when we opened up the time capsule that there is ample room in there for the long-term storage of materials, so 25 years ago, they held onto about 25 artworks. I don’t know what kind of a turnout we will get on Saturday, but we have space for much more than 25,” said Todd Behrens.

Another event announced by the Center is a live and silent auction on April 1st. More than 90 artists will be featured and more than 100 art pieces will be up for auction. The auction is a ticketed event.