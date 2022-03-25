SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center continues to celebrate its 25th year this month.

Earlier in March, leaders opened up the center’s time capsule from 1998 and showed off some of the gallery’s items from that original capsule.

They also showed off some of the new objects from 2022 that will be tucked away in a capsule until 2047 when the Art Center celebrates its 50th year.

“We pulled out the contents and revealed them to all. Many of the contents were personal, sort of done from family member to family member, one generation into the future. Those items we’ve returned to those families so they can treasure them at home,” said Todd Behrens, the Director of the Sioux City Art Center.

Some of the new contents going into the capsule includes pandemic-related items like masks and COVID-19 tests.