Sioux City Art Center plans fundraising week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center is resuming fundraising after nearly a two year pause.

The art center said they held back on fundraising to give space to agencies that needed emergency funds. The center has a ‘Week of Delights’ planned.

“Just like I know that this community, the country, the world is ready to burst out, we’re right there with them and so this is our first moment since February of last year where we’ve had a really big group experience planned,” said Todd Behrens, of the Sioux City Art Center.

It will all start May 1. Many events will be free to attend, but donations are accepted.

More information can be found at the Sioux City Art Center website.