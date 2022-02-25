SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Art Center will be opening a 25-year-old time capsule on Tuesday and will be putting together a new capsule in late March.

Photo Courtesy of the Sioux City Art Center

Visitors of the Art Center can find the time capsule in the middle of a labyrinth with a round metal plate inscribed with the years 1997 and 2022.

“On the first anniversary of the building, the supporters and board at the time decided to create a time capsule with the idea that things would stay in that time capsule until 2022, celebrating the 25 anniversary,” said Director Todd Behrens with the Sioux City Art Center.

Behrens said in 1998 they held a contest for kids to create artworks and at least 25 were selected to put their work in the capsule. They also had an opportunity for Siouxlanders to put various items in the capsule for a fee.

“So, we’ll see what we’ve got in the way of whatever they might have put in,” said Behrens, “I think there will probably be some other physical things; merchandise, perhaps from that time, probably some printed things that were created for time, we’re hoping for some photographs. We’d like to look through some old photos, so we’ll see what we get.”

Behrens said everything was sealed in plastic bags to help prevent the items from degrading too much over time, so they are hopeful that everything will be in good shape when they bring it out.

Once the current time capsule has been opened, the Art Center will be putting together a new time capsule with a new plate dated to be opened in 2047.

“On March 5th we’re hosting an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for, in some ways, kids will get to do what kids did in 1998,” said Behrens, “We’ll have them do an art project and we’re going to pick as many as we can, we’re not going to limit it to just 25.”

During the open house, kids will be asked to draw self-portraits of themselves currently, and then another portrait of what they think they will look like 25 years from now. Behrens said there will be teachers on-site to help guide the kids through the process.

Behrens added that they haven’t decided what else will go back into the time capsule, but they will re-seal it on March 25.