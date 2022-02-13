SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Art Center’s annual Youth Art Month Exhibit returned over the weekend.

The Sioux City Art Center will feature its 33rd Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition from February 12 – April 10 with artwork by high school students, from grades 9 through 12.

Eighteen high school art teachers from fourteen schools in the tri-state area submitted 251 entries. The exhibition consists of sixty-four artworks that were selected by juror Nan Wilson, Associate Professor of Art, Briar Cliff University. The artworks were judged on originality, creativity, personal expression, and excellence of workmanship.

An opening reception will be held February 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Mayor Bob Scott, Councilman Dan Moore, Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman, Art Center Director Todd Behrens, and Education Coordinator Debra Marqusee will present awards at 2 p.m.