Sioux City Art Center hosting spring workshops, summer art camps

The Sioux City Art Center_-8012688558456157349

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center is hosting upcoming spring classes, workshops, and summer camps.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Art Center, on March 27, the annual Spring Fling Workshop will take place in the Gilchrist Learning Center.

The first workshop will begin at 10:30 a.m. and repeated at 11:30 a.m. The cost per project is $5.00, and participants must pre-register for the workshop.

Workshops will take place from March 29 to May 27, and they include projects such as drawing, painting, stained glass, pottery, sculpture, and collage.

The Sioux City Art Center is also hosting art camp this summer for children ages 7 to 12.

Class sizes will be limited to 10 children due to COVID-19 safety protocols, and participants are welcome to attend half or full days.

The schedule is listed below along with the prices for the camp.

Camp 1June 1 – 10
Camp 2June 15 – 24
Camp 3July 13 – 22
Camp 4July 27 – August 5
Camp 5August 10 – 19
Camp Dates
Morning Session (Half-Day)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday		Member: $120Non-Member: $150
Afternoon Session (Half-Day)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday		Member: $120Non-Member: $150
Full-Day
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday		Member: $240Non-Member: $300
Camp Prices

More information can be found on their website or by calling 712-279-6580.

