SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Art enthusiasts took to the Sioux City Art Center Friday night with hopes of leaving with new artwork.

That’s because the tri-annual Art-Cetera event took place with a silent and live auction.

Nearly 90 different local and regional artists had their work on display with nearly 96 unique works to bid on.

The Art Center also gave the artists an option to keep a portion of the sales. Some artists picked 50% while others chose to take nothing from the sale, allowing money raises during the auctions to go back into the Art Center.

“Any spring fundraiser we put on, that money goes directly towards our exhibitions and education programming. So te stuff that people come to see, come to visit the Art Center to do, that’s support by events like that,”

The value of art on aucition ranged from $100 per piece to more than $7,000.